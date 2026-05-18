Saints GM On Alvin Kamara: ‘We’re Just Trying To See How He’s Gonna Fit On Our Roster’

Despite the Saints signing RB Travis Etienne to a multi-year deal, Alvin Kamara has expressed his desire to remain in New Orleans.

The Saints’ brass has been noncommittal about Kamara all offseason, leaving all options on the table. New Orleans GM Mickey Loomis kept the same tone when speaking recently, but expects the situation to be resolved in the near future.

“We’re just trying to see how he’s gonna fit on our roster. Obviously there’s a resource management element. We’ll get to that over the next week or two,” Loomis said, via Luke Johnson.

Kamara, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Saints back in 2017 out of Tennessee. Kamara was in the final year of his rookie contract when he agreed to a five-year extension worth $77.133 million.

He agreed to a restructured contract last offseason and was set to make a base salary of $10.2 million in 2024 when New Orleans gave Kamara a two-year, $24.5 million extension in October in 2024.

In 2025, Kamara has appeared in 10 games for the Saints and rushed for 460 yards on 131 carries (3.6 YPC) to go along with 33 receptions for 186 yards receiving and one touchdown.

We’ll have more on Kamara as the news is available.