Latest On Saints RB Alvin Kamara

After the Saints signed RB Travis Etienne to a four-year deal, HC Kellen Moore called it a “full offseason process” when talking about RB Alvin Kamara‘s future.

New Orleans already restructured Kamara earlier this offseason to lower his cap hit from more than $18 million to about $10.5 million, but Matthew Paras of nola.com reports the Saints would still like to address his contract further.

Paras says they could ask Kamara to take a pay cut, or part ways with him altogether through a release or trade.

Paras notes the Saints have yet to decide which path they will take, as they prefer to let the draft play out first. He also mentions New Orleans informed Kamara they had planned to sign a running back before they added Etienne in free agency.

Nick Underhill thinks anything is possible regarding Kamara and does believe the team wants him back. He doesn’t feel it would be a surprise to see them move on, but truly thinks all options are still on the table.

Kamara, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Saints back in 2017 out of Tennessee. Kamara was in the final year of his rookie contract when he agreed to a five-year extension worth $77.133 million.

He agreed to a restructured contract last offseason and was set to make a base salary of $10.2 million in 2024 when New Orleans gave Kamara a two-year, $24.5 million extension in October in 2024.

In 2025, Kamara has appeared in 10 games for the Saints and rushed for 460 yards on 131 carries (3.6 YPC) to go along with 33 receptions for 186 yards receiving and one touchdown.

We’ll have more on Kamara as the news is available.