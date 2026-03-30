Saints HC Kellen Moore On Alvin Kamara: ‘This Is A Full Offseason Process’

After the Saints signed RB Travis Etienne to a four-year deal, teams have been monitoring RB Alvin Kamara to see if New Orleans is looking to move on from the veteran back.

Saints HC Kellen Moore was asked about Kamara during a media availability. He said it’s a “full offseason process” when making roster decisions and kept it vague when talking about Kamara’s future.

“He’s certainly on the roster and part of that running back room. There’s ways you can manipulate all of those guys (at RB),” Moore said, via Mike Triplett.

Kamara has made it clear he wants to remain in New Orleans, and even hinted he could contemplate retirement over playing elsewhere.

Kamara, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Saints back in 2017 out of Tennessee. Kamara was in the final year of his rookie contract when he agreed to a five-year extension worth $77.133 million.

He agreed to a restructured contract last offseason and was set to make a base salary of $10.2 million in 2024 when New Orleans gave Kamara a two-year, $24.5 million extension in October in 2024.

In 2025, Kamara has appeared in 10 games for the Saints and rushed for 460 yards on 131 carries (3.6 YPC) to go along with 33 receptions for 186 yards receiving and one touchdown.

We’ll have more on Kamara as the news is available.