Texas Tech QB Brendan Sorsby Sues NCAA, Seeking To Retain College Eligibility

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports Texas Tech QB Brendan Sorsby filed for an injunction against the NCAA on Monday and is seeking eligibility for the 2026 season.

Per Thamel, the filing cites the NCAA’s “deeply hypocritical” position on gambling and a “wholesale abandonment of its obligations and duties to promote the well-being” of Sorsby. The filing also says Sorsby suffers from a “clinically diagnosed” gambling disorder, and also states the following:

“The NCAA has weaponized his condition to shore up a facade of competitive integrity, while simultaneously profiting from the very gambling ecosystem it polices.”

“The relief is narrow: one student-athlete and one senior season. The NCAA will suffer no cognizable harm from letting Mr. Sorsby play football while this case proceeds. But if this Court does not act, no future judgment can give Mr. Sorsby what the NCAA will have taken from him.”

Sorsby discussed how not having eligibility will further harm his mental health and development going forward.

“If I cannot practice with the team, it will be severely detrimental to my mental health and my development as an athlete. Without access to coaching, teammates, and on-field repetitions, I cannot develop the chemistry and skills necessary to start at quarterback in the 2026 season — and each additional day away compounds that harm. These developmental opportunities cannot be replaced or replicated,” Sorsby said.

He also cleared the air about the bets he did place, saying he never used non-public information to gain an advantage. Sorsby revealed most of the bets were on tennis and Major League Baseball, and he said he was “truly addicted.”

“To be clear, I never placed any bets “against” Indiana or against any players on the team,” Sorsby said. “I never used any non-public information that I knew about the team in deciding what bets to place. My bets were purely intended to make me feel more connected to the game and my teammates and to give me more of a reason to root for my teammates. Because the Indiana football team was not a very strong competitor in 2022, I lost most of the bets I placed.”

“… In retrospect, by the end of my freshman year at Indiana, I was truly addicted to gambling. I began placing hundreds of bets on anything and everything, including non-major doubles tennis tournaments and the Major League Baseball draft.”

Sorsby was thought to be a candidate for the supplemental draft if he’s not granted eligibility for the 2026 season by the NCAA. He entered rehab for placing thousands of bets at Indiana in 2022.

Sorsby, 22, was a three-star recruit and the 101st-ranked quarterback in the 2022 recruiting class out of Lake Dallas, Texas.

He committed to Indiana and stayed there two seasons before transferring to Cincinnati for the 2024 season. He remained there through this past season before transferring to Texas Tech.

In his collegiate career, Sorsby has appeared in 35 games over four years at Indiana and Cincinnati. He’s completed 61.4 percent of passes for 7,208 yards, 60 touchdowns and 18 interceptions. He’s also rushed for 1,295 yards and 22 touchdowns.