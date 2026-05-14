Seahawks Sign Two Undrafted WRs

The Seattle Seahawks announced they have signed UDFA WRs Rashad Rochelle and Trayvon Rudolph to contracts on Thursday.

In correspondence, the Seahawks waived UDFA OLB Devean Deal.

Rudolph, five-foot-ten, 187 pounds, was a three-star recruit and the 141st-ranked athlete in the 2020 recruiting class out of Crete, Illinois. He committed to Northern Illinois and remained there for five years but missed the entirety of the 2022 season with a season-ending injury.

From there, he transferred to Toledo for his final collegiate season, where he earned second-team All-MAC honors both as a receiver and kickoff returner

In his collegiate career, Rudolph appeared in 57 games over five years at Northern Illinois and Toledo. He recorded 192 receptions for 2,482 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also rushed 47 times for 481 yards and four touchdowns.