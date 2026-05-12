Free Agent WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton Cleared From Torn Achilles

Jordan Schultz reports free agent WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton was recently cleared from a torn Achilles and is expected to start working out for teams soon.
Ford-Wheaton, 26, wound up going undrafted out of West Virginia back in 2023. He later signed a three-year, $2.7 million contract with the Giants through the 2025 season.
In 2024, Ford-Wheaton appeared in 14 games for the Giants and recorded five tackles on special teams.
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