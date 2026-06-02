Saints WR Chris Olave On Extension Talks: ‘I Think It’s Going To Get Done Soon’

Saints WR Chris Olave is entering the fifth-year option year of his rookie deal and is scheduled to make a base salary of $15.493 million if he’s not extended.

Olave decided to attend voluntary workouts this offseason despite his desire for a new deal. He feels an extension is going to get done soon and hopes they can figure something out before training camp so the team can focus on building chemistry.

“I feel like we’re going to come down to that before training camp,” Olave said, via WBRZ. “I hope we do, so we don’t affect the chemistry going into training camp, but I think it’s going to get done soon.”

Olave, 25, was first-team All-Big Ten in 2020 and 2021 and a second-team AP All-American in 2021 as a senior. The Saints traded up and used the No. 11 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

Olave was entering the final year of his four-year, $19,271,875 contract that included a $11,195,909 signing bonus when the team exercised his fifth-year option worth $15.49 million guaranteed for 2026.

In 2025, Olave appeared in 16 games for the Saints and caught 100 of 156 targets for 1,163 yards (11.6 YPC) and nine touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Olave as the news becomes available.