CBS Sports Places Tony Romo On Leave

CBS announcer and former Cowboys QB Tony Romo was arrested for operating a vehicle while under the influence in Milwaukee last week. CBS Sports announced on Friday that they are placing Romo on leave until further notice, per Adam Schefter.

According to Schefter, Romo will be replaced by JJ Watt for the time being. He’ll work alongside Jim Nantz and Tracy Wolfson.

Last week, it was reported that Romo was taken into custody after performing poorly on standardized field sobriety tests. He was booked, released, and due in court on September 21.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office told TMZ that Romo was pulled over on a high-rise bridge while going southbound on I-43.

Romo, 46, originally signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Eastern Illinois back in 2003. He played 13 seasons for the Cowboys before Dallas released him a few years ago after they were unable to trade him.

Romo then retired in 2017 and joined CBS Sports as an analyst.

Back in 2020, CBS and Romo agreed to a contract that made him the highest-paid NFL analyst in TV history, making around $17 million per season.