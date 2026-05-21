Veteran WR Collin Johnson Announces Retirement

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, veteran WR Collin Johnson announced he’s retiring from the NFL and enrolling at MIT Sloan in the fall to pursue his MBA.

Johnson, 28, is a former fifth-round pick by the Jaguars back in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Texas.

He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $3,602,150 that includes a signing bonus of $307,150 but was among Jacksonville’s final roster cuts and quickly claimed by the Giants in September of 2021.

Johnson missed the 2022 season with a torn Achilles. He was cut by the Giants coming out of the preseason in 2022 and caught on with the Bears soon after, jumping back and forth between the practice squad and the active roster through the 2024 season.

From there, Johnson signed a one-year deal with the Raiders in 2025 but was let go after camp.

In his career, Johnson appeared in 38 games over four years with the Jaguars, Giants and Bears. He caught 31 passes for 394 yards and two touchdowns.