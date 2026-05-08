NFL & NFLRA Reach Agreement On Seven-Year CBA

The NFL and the NFL Referees Association ratified a seven-year collective bargaining agreement through the 2032 season on Friday, per Tom Pelissero.

Pelissero notes that the agreement includes increased access to officials in the offseason, development of a “bench” of officials, and a new formal training program.

The current deal was scheduled to expire on May 31, subsequently avoiding a work stoppage. The agreement was approved by the NFLRA Board of Directors and ratified by a vote of the NFLRA membership.

An official statement issued by the NFL states that the new agreement covers economics, performance, and accountability.

“It was a mutual and determined effort, and the outcome is seven years of certainty for the league and the officials,” NFLRA Executive Director Scott Green said in a statement, per Ian Rapoport. “We appreciate Troy Vincent and Larry Ferazani and their staff for recognizing that working together to find solutions is the best course of action to reach a long-term agreement.”

NFLRA President Carl Cheffers added, “We see this new CBA as a partnership with the league that benefits our membership but also seeks to make our game better. It is good to get these negotiations behind us so we can focus on preparing for the 2026 season.”