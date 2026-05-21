Real Chance Tyreek Hill Doesn’t Play In 2026?

When appearing on the Up & Adams Show, James Palmer of Bleacher Report said there is a chance that Former Dolphins and Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill doesn’t play in 2026.

Palmer mentioned that many teams in the receiver market don’t know where Hill is at with his recovery from his multi-ligament knee injury sustained back in September.

Earlier this month, Jason La Canfora reported that there is almost zero buzz about interest in Hill around the league. In February, La Canfora also described his market as “tepid.”

Not only is Hill rehabbing a severe injury, but there’s accompanying baggage a new team would have to be comfortable with before signing Hill, including issues off the field, his impact in a locker room, and whether he’s willing to play a reduced role at this stage of his career.

Per ESPN’s Nate Taylor, the Chiefs are expected to monitor Hill’s recovery from his severe leg injuries, though it’s uncertain whether he will be ready for the season opener.

It’s no surprise that the only team to be notably linked to Hill has been the Chiefs, who are very familiar with how to handle him and have a need at receiver still.

Hill, 32, is a former fifth-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.58 million contract in 2019 when the Chiefs signed him to a new three-year, $54 million extension that included $35.2 million guaranteed.

The Chiefs traded Hill to the Dolphins during the 2022 offseason. From there, Hill signed a four-year, $120 million contract with the Dolphins, which included $72.2 million in guaranteed money.

He was due base salaries of $19.665 million and $21.835 million over his next two seasons when he agreed to a reworked three-year, $90 million contract with $65 million in guarantees heading into the 2024 season. Miami then released Hill in February 2026 as he was recovering from a significant leg injury.

In 2025, Hill appeared in four games for the Dolphins and caught 21 passes on 29 targets for 265 yards and one touchdown.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available NFL Free Agents list.