Former Chargers QB Taylor Heinicke Announces Retirement

Former Chargers QB Taylor Heinicke announced on social media that he is retiring from the NFL.

Heinicke, 33, wound up signing on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Old Dominion back in 2015. He managed to make the 53-man roster during his rookie season but wasn’t active for a single game.

The Vikings elected to waive Heinicke with an injury designation coming out of the preseason in 2017 before eventually cutting him loose with an injury settlement.

Heinicke had brief stints with the Patriots and Texans before being claimed by the Panthers. Carolina released him coming out of the preseason in 2019 and he signed on to Washington’s practice squad late in 2020. He signed a two-year, $8.75 million extension with Washington in 2021 before signing a two-year deal with the Falcons.

From there, the Falcons traded Heinicke to the Chargers. The Chargers signed him to a one-year extension last off-season.

In 2024, Heinicke appeared in four games for the Chargers and completed three of five pass attempts for 28 yards.

Throughout his seven-year career, Heinicke appeared in 42 games, making 29 starts. He had 607 completions on 971 attempts (62.5%) for 6,663 yards, 39 touchdowns and 28 interceptions.