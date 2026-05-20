Jaguars Signed TE Nate Boerkircher, Wrap Up Draft Class

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced that the team signed rookie TE Nate Boerkircher and have officially signed all 10 of their 2026 draft picks.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 2 56 Nate Boerkircher TE Signed 3 81 Albert Regis DT Signed 3 88 Emmanuel Pregnon G Signed 3 100 Jalen Huskey S Signed 4 119 Wesley Williams DE Signed 5 164 Tanner Koziol TE Signed 6 191 Josh Cameron WR Signed 6 203 CJ Williams WR Signed 7 233 Zach Durfee DE Signed 7 240 Parker Hughes LB Signed

Boerkircher, 24, walked on to Nebraska out of high school. He spent four seasons with the Cornhuskers and was placed on scholarship in 2023 before transferring to Texas A&M prior to the 2025 season.

He was selected by the Jaguars 56th overall in the 2026 NFL draft. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $8,603,540 contract that includes a $2,717,120 signing bonus.

Throughout his five-year college career, Boerkircher appeared in 52 games and caught 38 passes for 417 yards and four touchdowns.