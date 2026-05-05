Criminal Charges Dropped Against CB L’Jarius Sneed

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports all criminal charges have been dropped against former Titans CB L’Jarius Sneed.

Sneed was originally charged with aggravated assault that was reduced to the misdemeanor offense of failure to report the commission of a felony. Schefter adds the misdemeanor was dismissed completely on Friday, which leaves Sneed without any conviction or admission.

Sneed, 29, was selected with the No. 138 overall pick by the Chiefs in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft. He played out the final year of his four-year $3.9 million contract with Kansas City.

Sneed was in line to test the open market for the first time in his NFL career when Kansas City franchised and traded him to the Titans. He then signed a four-year, $76 million extension in Tennessee.

He finished the 2025 season on injured reserve and was released this offseason.

In 2025, Sneed appeared in seven games for the Titans and recorded 26 tackles, three pass defenses, and no interceptions.