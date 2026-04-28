Texas Tech QB Brendan Sorsby Candidate For Supplemental Draft?

Yesterday, it was reported Texas Tech QB Brendan Sorsby was entering rehab for a gambling addiction after it was discovered he was placing thousands of bets dating back to his time at Indiana in 2022.

NCAA guidelines from 2023 says “student-athletes who wager on their own games or on other sports at their own schools” face “permanent loss of collegiate eligibility in all sports.”

SI.com’s Albert Breer asked around those he knew in college football and all believe the NCAA is likely to revoke Sorsby’s eligibility. Breer notes Sorsby could then file a lawsuit and seek an injunction that would allow him to play, or he brings up an alternative option to go pro using the supplemental draft this year.

The Cardinals were the last team to use the supplemental draft in 2019 to acquire S Jalen Thompson, and it was even cancelled the last two summers because nobody declared for it.

One NFC coordinator was raving about Sorsby’s arm talent to Breer on Monday.

“From an arm talent standpoint, some of the stuff he does with his arm is similar, and I hate to say it, you hate to make this comparison, to [Patrick] Mahomes and Caleb [Williams]. But he has that twitch, the arm angles of [Matthew] Stafford. His arm is electric. It would’ve been by far the best in this class. Zach Wilson’s arm was that way, extremely talented, too. As a thrower, his arm would be top eight or so in the league.”

Breer also brings up that the NFL might have some sort of penalty for Sorsby if he were to take this route, like when Terrelle Pryor was suspended to start his career in 2011.

Jonathan Jones said the people he talked to were skeptical that the NFL would approve Sorsby’s application for the supplemental draft given the gambling allegations.

Sorsby, 22, was a three-star recruit and the 101st-ranked quarterback in the 2022 recruiting class out of Lake Dallas, Texas.

He committed to Indiana and stayed there two seasons before transferring to Cincinnati for the 2024 season. He remained there through this past season before transferring to Texas Tech.

In his collegiate career, Sorsby has appeared in 35 games over four years at Indiana and Cincinnati. He’s completed 61.4 percent of passes for 7,208 yards, 60 touchdowns and 18 interceptions. He’s also rushed for 1,295 yards and 22 touchdowns.