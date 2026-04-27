Texas Tech QB Brendan Sorsby Entering Program For Gambling Addiction After Placing Thousands Of Bets

Per ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Texas Tech QB Brendan Sorsby is entering a program for gambling addiction.

Thamel adds Sorsby’s decision to seek treatment came in the wake of the discovery that he was making thousands of online bets on a variety of sports on a gambling app. The NCAA is investigating Sorsby’s gambling, according to Thamel.

He reports Sorsby bet on Indiana football while redshirting for the team as a true freshman in 2022. The bets reportedly came in 2022 and were on Indiana to win, but didn’t happen in any game Sorsby appeared in.

Thamel also notes that Sorsby’s gambling has not gotten the attention of law enforcement, and he has not been linked to anyone trying to influence outcomes of games. Per Thamel, Sorsby’s betting was “a steady flurry of small bets over a period of time.”

“We love Brendan and support his decision to seek professional help,” Texas Tech HC Joey McGuire said, per Bryan Fischer. “Taking this step requires courage, and our primary focus is on him as a person. Our program is behind Brendan as he prioritizes his health.”

Sorsby is projected to be one of the highest-paid players in college football this season after transferring to Texas Tech from Cincinnati for more than $5 million, per ESPN. The NCAA declined to comment on the situation, and they have a strict policy against any type of athletes on “intercollegiate, amateur or professional athletics competition.”

Sorsby was trending up following his junior season at Cincinnati, and many believe he could ascend to a first-round pick in 2027 with a strong year at Texas Tech.

Sorsby, 22, was a three-star recruit and the 101st-ranked quarterback in the 2022 recruiting class out of Lake Dallas, Texas.

He committed to Indiana and stayed there two seasons before transferring to Cincinnati for the 2024 season. He remained there through this past season before transferring to Texas Tech.

In his collegiate career, Sorsby has appeared in 35 games over four years at Indiana and Cincinnati. He’s completed 61.4 percent of passes for 7,208 yards, 60 touchdowns and 18 interceptions. He’s also rushed for 1,295 yards and 22 touchdowns.