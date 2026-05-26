NCAA Denies Texas Tech QB Brendan Sorsby’s Request For Reinstatement

According to Pete Thamel, the NCAA has denied Texas Tech QB Brendan Sorsby‘s request for his eligibility to be reinstated after he completed treatment for his gambling addiction.

That moves Sorsby another step closer to not being able to play college football this fall, though he still has a potential legal case that his camp will pursue.

He bet on college football games while he was at Indiana, including games involving the Hoosiers, and the NCAA has a zero-tolerance policy for athletes gambling on their own sports.

Sorsby is seeking an injunction against the NCAA for irreparable harm and has a hearing in the case on June 1.

If that proves unsuccessful, Sorsby could turn his attention to the NFL’s supplemental draft. The league has told his camp he has a deadline of June 22 to apply.

There’s buzz in NFL circles that Sorsby could command a Day 2 pick in the supplemental draft if he enters.

He was the No. 1 transfer this past offseason and was seen as a candidate to rocket up draft boards if he had the big season everyone expected at Texas Tech, which is a contender for the College Football Playoff.

Sorsby, 22, was a three-star recruit and the 101st-ranked quarterback in the 2022 recruiting class out of Lake Dallas, Texas.

He committed to Indiana and stayed there two seasons before transferring to Cincinnati for the 2024 season. He remained there through this past season before transferring to Texas Tech.

In his collegiate career, Sorsby has appeared in 35 games over four years at Indiana and Cincinnati. He’s completed 61.4 percent of passes for 7,208 yards, 60 touchdowns and 18 interceptions. He’s also rushed for 1,295 yards and 22 touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Sorsby as the news is available.