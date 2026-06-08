Texas Tech QB Brendan Sorsby Set To Be Eligible For 2026 Season After Injunction Request Was Granted

Per ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Texas Tech QB Brendan Sorsby is set to be eligible for the 2026 season after a judge in Lubbock County, Texas, granted his injunction request.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport adds Sorsby will serve a two-game suspension as part of the ruling, and he won’t be eligible to participate in the NFL’s supplemental draft this month.

Sorsby bet on college football games while he was at Indiana, including games involving the Hoosiers, and the NCAA has a zero-tolerance policy for athletes gambling on their own sports.

This led to the NCAA denying his appeal for eligibility a few days ago, which made many wonder if he would be a candidate for the NFL’s supplemental draft. Now, the No. 1 transfer this offseason will be able to suit up for the Red Raiders after all in 2026 as a candidate to be among the top quarterbacks taken in the 2027 draft.

Sorsby, 22, was a three-star recruit and the 101st-ranked quarterback in the 2022 recruiting class out of Lake Dallas, Texas.

He committed to Indiana and stayed there two seasons before transferring to Cincinnati for the 2024 season. He remained there through this past season before transferring to Texas Tech.

In his collegiate career, Sorsby has appeared in 35 games over four years at Indiana and Cincinnati. He’s completed 61.4 percent of passes for 7,208 yards, 60 touchdowns, and 18 interceptions. He’s also rushed for 1,295 yards and 22 touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Sorsby as the news is available.