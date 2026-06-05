NFC Notes: Sean Mannion, Joe Kasper, Malik Nabers, Eagles, Giants

Eagles

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts has fielded a lot of questions about how things will work in the offense of new OC Sean Mannion, given that he will be mixing in elements from his own career and previous coaching experience in Green Bay.

“It’s been a really good process so far,” Hurts said, via Pro Football Talk. “He’s come in, and he’s very clear, giving good direction. You can definitely see the vision. Been able to answer all of my questions, very instructive, very helpful. So it’s been a very enjoyable journey so far.”

“It’s a different leader, different coordinator, different philosophical approach. So it’s exciting. It’s exciting to be able to learn a new brand of football, get a new perspective and just grow,” Hurts added. “That’s what OTAs are for, laying down the foundation for what we’re doing and then over time you get to mention things and you go at his pace. I’m going at his pace. He’s been very instructive and he’s been very intentional about what he’s doing, why he’s doing it. The thing is just learning what Coach Sean is installing and the direction we’re going in with him. And that’s a collective thing that we all have to be bought into. And so we all have to build that shared belief in going out there learning our jobs, learning how we want to do it and then building an identity as we go forward.”

Eagles

The Eagles promoted DBs coach Joe Kasper to defensive pass game coordinator after Christian Parker was hired by the Cowboys as DC. Philadelphia DC Vic Fangio cited his experience with Kasper in Miami as why he was the “logical choice.”

“Joe was with me in Miami,” Fangio said, via Glenn Erby of the Eagles Wire. “When I came back here, he came with me, has done a good job. So he was the logical choice just to move up, and I have the utmost confidence in him.”

Giants

Giants HC John Harbaugh told reporters that WR Malik Nabers is attacking rehab in hopes that he can return for the regular season after suffering a torn ACL in Week 4 of the 2025 season.

“He’s in the middle of [his rehab],” Harbaugh said, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN. “It’s a hard thing. It’s an ACL whatever else he had in the knee. Not a simple knee [injury]. So, he’s in the slog of it, the grind of it, I would say. So, he’s fighting through it. He’s here every day. Just impossible to predict [when he’ll be ready]. I mean, the goal is to start the season and for him to get out there sometime in training camp — that’d be the goal. And then, we’ll see what happens. If he’s out there, great. If he’s not out there, great. We’ll be ready to go either way. But, I know he’s fighting like crazy to do his best to be out there. And he’s with the guys every day.”

“[M]y experience with guys, the first time you have a serious injury, it’s tough because it’s new for him,” Harbaugh added. “It’s a tough process. Our job is to stay close to him, to stay with him, and his job is to trust, work hard. He’s doing his job and the trainers and docs are doing their job. And he’ll be back.”

Harbaugh said WR Darius Slayton had surgery for a sports hernia and will be back to full health for the start of training camp. (Duggan)