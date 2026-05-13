NFL Transactions: Wednesday 5/13

By
Nate Bouda
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Bills

Broncos

  • Broncos waived RB Deuce Vaughn and DB William Wright.
  • Broncos signed DB Paul Manning and WR Mike Woods.

Chargers

Dolphins

  • Dolphins placed RB Le’Veon Moss on the reserve/retired list.

Lions

Packers

  • Packers claimed DB M.J. Devonshire off waivers from the Bills and TE Luke Lachey off waivers from the Texans.

Raiders

Saints

Seahawks

Steelers

Texans

Titans

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