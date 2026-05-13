NFL Transactions: Wednesday 5/13

Bills
- Bills waived K Maddux Trujillo.
- Bills signed TE Shane Zylstra.
- Bills signed fourth-round WR Skyler Bell and fourth-round LB Kaleb Elarms-Orr.
Broncos
- Broncos waived RB Deuce Vaughn and DB William Wright.
- Broncos signed DB Paul Manning and WR Mike Woods.
Chargers
- Chargers waived DE Niles King, TE Tanner McLachlan, DB Jerry Wilson, and TE Thomas Yassmin.
- Chargers signed TE David Njoku, TE Johnny Pascuzzi, DB Myles Purchase, and T Laekin Vakalahi.
- Chargers placed T Laekin Vakalahi on the exempt/international player list.
Dolphins
- Dolphins placed RB Le’Veon Moss on the reserve/retired list.
Lions
- Lions signed QB Luke Altmyer, DB Aamaris Brown, LB Erick Hunter, DT Aidan Keanaaina, TE Miles Kitselman, DE Anthony Lucas, DE Eric O’Neill, T Melvin Priestly, and DB De’Shawn Rucker.
- Lions signed fifth-round DB Keith Abney, sixth-round DT Skyler Gill-Howard, fifth-round WR Kendrick Law, first-round T Blake Miller, second-round DE Derrick Moore, fourth-round LB Jimmy Rolder, and seventh-round DT Tyre West.
Packers
- Packers claimed DB M.J. Devonshire off waivers from the Bills and TE Luke Lachey off waivers from the Texans.
Raiders
- Raiders waived WR Brenden Rice.
- Raiders signed LB Cameron McGrone.
Saints
- Saints waived G Nick Saldiveri.
- Saints signed WR Brock Rechsteiner.
Seahawks
- Seahawks signed DE Dante Fowler.
Steelers
- Steelers waived DB Cory Trice.
Texans
- Texans signed seventh-round LB Aiden Fisher and second-round DT Kayden McDonald.
Titans
- Titans signed first-round WR Carnell Tate.
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I think these are yesterdays transactions