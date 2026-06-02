49ers Sign S Ashtyn Davis, Waive RB Jermar Jefferson

The San Francisco 49ers announced Tuesday that they’ve signed veteran S Ashtyn Davis to a one-year contract and waived RB Jermar Jefferson.

Davis, 29, was a four-year starter at California and was a finalist for the Burlsworth Trophy before the Jets selected him with the No. 68 pick in the 2020 draft.

He finished a four-year $4,917,384 rookie contract that included a $1,136,280 signing bonus and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he agreed to a new deal with the Jets.

The Dolphins signed Davis to a contract for the 2025 season.

In 2025, Davis appeared in 15 games for the Dolphins and recorded 65 tackles, a forced fumble, an interception and four pass defenses.