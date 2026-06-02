BREAKING: Falcons Signing WR Drake London To Four-Year, $150M Extension

According to Ian Rapoport, the Falcons and WR Drake London have agreed to terms on a four-year extension.

Adam Schefter reports London is receiving a four-year deal worth up to $150 million and includes $100 million guaranteed.

Schefter notes that London is now the third-highest-paid receiver in the league and becomes Atlanta’s largest annual salary in franchise history.

Back in March, GM Ian Cunningham said an extension for London is “on top of mind,” but their focus was on free agency and the draft.

Cunningham said they wouldn’t focus on extensions for London and RB Bijan Robinson until after the draft, so the wheels were turning toward a new contract. It now seems like a matter of time until Robinson receives a new deal as well.

London is set to play on his fifth-year option in 2026.

London, 24, was a three-year starter at USC. He was the Pac-12 offensive player of the year and a first-team All-Pac-12 selection in 2021. The Falcons used the No. 8 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

London signed a four-year, $21,534,467 contract that includes a $12,841,430. The Falcons picked up his fifth-year option worth $16.817 million fully guaranteed for the 2026 season.

In 2025, London appeared in 12 games for the Falcons and caught 68 passes on 112 targets for 919 yards and seven touchdowns.