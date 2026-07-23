Panthers Expected To Sign OLB Cam Gill

Per Greg Auman, the Panthers are expected to sign OLB Cam Gill on Friday.

It’s worth noting Panthers second-year OLB Nic Scourton went down with a knee injury at practice on Thursday and had to be carted off. Gill spent the 2024 season with Carolina.

Gill, 26, went undrafted out of Wagner back in 2020 before catching on with the Buccaneers. He made the team’s roster as a rookie and did so once again in 2021.

He wound up missing the entire 2022 season after suffering a Lisfranc injury during the preseason.

The Buccaneers later re-signed Gill to a one-year deal for the 2023 season. He signed with the Panthers ahead of the 2024 season but was let go before the season started. From there, Gill caught on with Detroit’s practice squad briefly before Carolina signed him to their active roster.

Gill then signed with Minnesota in training camp last year but didn’t make the final roster.

In 2024, Gill appeared in 10 games for the Panthers and recorded 22 tackles.