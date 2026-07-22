Cardinals Signed Third-Round QB Carson Beck, Wrapped Up Draft Class

The Arizona Cardinals signed third-round QB Carson Beck to his rookie contract, per Ian Rapoport.

Here’s where Arizona’s draft class stands so far:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 3 Jeremiyah Love RB Signed 2 34 Chase Bisontis G Signed 3 65 Carson Beck QB 4 104 Kaleb Proctor DT 5 143 Reggie Virgil WR Signed 6 183 Karson Sharar LB Signed 7 217 Jayden Williams T Signed

Beck, 23, was a four-star recruit and the 5th-ranked pro-style QB in the 2020 recruiting class out of Jacksonville, Florida. He committed to Georgia and remained there for five years, winning two national championships as a backup before starting his last two years.

Beck transferred to Miami for his final collegiate season and led the Hurricanes to a national championship appearance. The Cardinals drafted him with the No. 65 overall pick in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $7.406 million rookie contract that includes a signing bonus of $1.846 million.

In his collegiate career, Beck appeared in 55 games over six years with Georgia and Miami. He completed 69.5 percent of his passes for 11,725 yards, 88 touchdowns, and 32 interceptions. Beck also rushed 189 times for 288 yards and seven touchdowns.