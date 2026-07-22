Patriots Making Three Moves To Start Camp

The New England Patriots announced they have signed TE Mitch Van Vooren and OLB Riley Wilson to the roster to start training camp.

Patriots sign TE Mitch Van Vooren and LB Riley Wilson; Release FB Brock Lampe: https://t.co/CZl1OTLepQ pic.twitter.com/0UrhAiXFGM — New England Patriots (@Patriots) July 22, 2026

To make space, they released FB Brock Lampe.

Van Vooren played two years at St. Norbert College after transferring from Marquette, where he competed for four years on their track team. He earned first-team All-NACC honors in 2024 and an honorable mention in 2023.

The Seahawks signed him to a contract last June but cut him shortly afterward.

During his college career, Van Vooren appeared in 22 games and recorded 65 receptions for 1,045 yards and 13 touchdowns