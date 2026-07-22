Cardinals Made Two More Moves, Placed DT Kaleb Proctor On IR

The Arizona Cardinals announced they have placed fourth-round DT Kaleb Proctor on injured reserve and signed DT Coziah Izzard to take his place on the roster.

We have signed QB Carson Beck Placed DL Kaleb Proctor on IR and have Signed DL Coziah Izzard pic.twitter.com/uuVZseZHk7 — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) July 22, 2026

They also officially signed third-round QB Carson Beck to his rookie contract.

Proctor unfortunately tore his meniscus after being drafted and will miss his entire rookie season.

Proctor, 22, was a no-star recruit and wasn’t ranked in the 2022 recruiting class. He committed to Southeastern Louisiana and remained there for four years. He earned Southland Player of the Year and first-team All-Southland honors in 2025, and was second-team All-Southland in 2024.

The Cardinals selected him with the No. 104 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $5,666,028 rookie contract that includes a $1,286,028 signing bonus.

During his college career, Proctor appeared in 48 games and recorded 134 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, 16 sacks, two pass defenses, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.