Raiders Signed No. 1 Pick Fernando Mendoza

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Las Vegas Raiders have signed first-round QB Fernando Mendoza to his rookie contract.

He’s the centerpiece of Las Vegas’ 10-player draft class as the No. 1 overall pick.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 1 Fernando Mendoza QB Signed 2 38 Treydan Stukes S Signed 3 67 Keyron Crawford DE Signed 3 91 Trey Zuhn III C Signed 4 101 Jermod McCoy CB Signed 4 122 Mike Washington Jr. RB Signed 5 150 Dalton Johnson S Signed 5 175 Hezekiah Masses CB Signed 6 195 Malik Benson WR Signed 7 229 Brandon Cleveland DT Signed

Mendoza, 22, began his college career at Cal and became the starter as a redshirt freshman. He transferred to Indiana after two seasons and won a national championship and the Heisman Trophy.

He declared for the 2026 NFL Draft after the season. The Raiders selected him with the No. 1 overall pick. He signed a four-year, $57.271 million fully guaranteed rookie contract that included a $38.112 million signing bonus. The deal also includes a fifth-year option for the Raiders to decide on in 2029.

In 2025, Mendoza started 16 games for the Hoosiers and completed 72 percent of his pass attempts for 3,535 yards, 41 touchdowns and six interceptions. He added 90 rushes for 276 yards and seven touchdowns.