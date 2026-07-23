Raiders Signed No. 1 Pick Fernando Mendoza

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Las Vegas Raiders have signed first-round QB Fernando Mendoza to his rookie contract.
He’s the centerpiece of Las Vegas’ 10-player draft class as the No. 1 overall pick.
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|1
|Fernando Mendoza
|QB
|Signed
|2
|38
|Treydan Stukes
|S
|Signed
|3
|67
|Keyron Crawford
|DE
|Signed
|3
|91
|Trey Zuhn III
|C
|Signed
|4
|101
|Jermod McCoy
|CB
|Signed
|4
|122
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|Signed
|5
|150
|Dalton Johnson
|S
|Signed
|5
|175
|Hezekiah Masses
|CB
|Signed
|6
|195
|Malik Benson
|WR
|Signed
|7
|229
|Brandon Cleveland
|DT
|Signed
Mendoza, 22, began his college career at Cal and became the starter as a redshirt freshman. He transferred to Indiana after two seasons and won a national championship and the Heisman Trophy.
He declared for the 2026 NFL Draft after the season. The Raiders selected him with the No. 1 overall pick. He signed a four-year, $57.271 million fully guaranteed rookie contract that included a $38.112 million signing bonus. The deal also includes a fifth-year option for the Raiders to decide on in 2029.
In 2025, Mendoza started 16 games for the Hoosiers and completed 72 percent of his pass attempts for 3,535 yards, 41 touchdowns and six interceptions. He added 90 rushes for 276 yards and seven touchdowns.
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