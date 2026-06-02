AFC Notes: Travis Hunter, C.J. Stroud, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars WR/CB Travis Hunter continues to block out the offseason noise surrounding the team, restricting him to playing either strictly offense or defense in his second season, and coming off a season-ending injury that occurred in practice.

“It didn’t bother me,” Hunter told ESPN. “They’ve been doing that my whole career. I’ve got to get back on the [practice] field first,” he said. “I’m excited to just be able to get back on the field and work with the guys.”

Texans

Texans QB C.J. Stroud dismissed reporters asking him about a new contract extension after Houston handed out a massive deal to DE Will Anderson Jr.

“I let my agent handle it. If it’s time to do it, then it is,” Stroud said. “My job is football, so that’s what I focus on is just getting better. I think I’ve held my bargain up on that edge. Whatever happens, happens. I am excited to be a Texan this year and go from there.”

Titans

Titans WR Wan’Dale Robinson signed on with Tennessee following his time with the Giants. He’s been impressed by QB Cam Ward so far in their offseason program, saying his arm strength stands out.

“On the football field, it’s the arm talent,” Robinson said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s site. “The ball jumps off his hand. Whenever we are off the field, he is just line one of the other guys. You want to play for a quarterback like that, that you can hang out with outside of football and just be cool with, and on the football field it is all business.”