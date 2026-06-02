Dolphins Sign 10 Draft Picks, Including Second-Round LB Jacob Rodriguez

The Miami Dolphins announced they signed 10 picks from the 2026 NFL Draft to their rookie contracts, including second-round LB Jacob Rodriguez.
Each player marks the first signings of Miami’s draft class, leaving three remaining unsigned picks.
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|12
|Kadyn Proctor
|T
|1
|27
|Chris Johnson
|CB
|2
|43
|Jacob Rodriguez
|LB
|Signed
|3
|75
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|Signed
|3
|87
|Will Kacmarek
|TE
|Signed
|3
|94
|Chris Bell
|WR
|Signed
|4
|130
|Trey Moore
|DE
|Signed
|4
|138
|Kyle Louis
|S
|Signed
|5
|158
|Michael Taaffe
|S
|Signed
|5
|177
|Kevin Coleman Jr.
|WR
|Signed
|5
|180
|Seydou Traore
|TE
|6
|200
|DJ Campbell
|G
|Signed
|7
|238
|Max Llewellyn
|DE
|Signed
Rodriguez, 23, was a three-star recruit and the 26th-ranked athlete in the 2021 recruiting class out of Wichita Falls, Texas. He committed to Virginia as a QB but transferred to Texas Tech and switched to LB after one season, where he played four years and earned Unanimous All-American Honors in 2025.
Dane Brugler of The Athletic has Rodriguez as the second-best linebacker in the class with a second-round grade.
In his collegiate career, Rodriguez appeared in 56 games over five years at Virginia and Texas Tech. He recorded 317 total tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, 12 passes defended, six interceptions, five fumble recoveries, 13 forced fumbles and two defensive touchdowns. He also two rushing touchdowns in 2025.
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