Alvin Kamara Still Interested In Playing For Saints In 2026, Broncos Were Viewed As Potential Alternative

After the Saints signed RB Travis Etienne in free agency to a four-year, $52 million contract, questions arose about the future of RB Alvin Kamara in New Orleans.

Appearing on “The Set” podcast, Kamara expressed his excitement of potentially playing alongside Etienne and was clear about being open to staying with the Saints. Kamara admitted he can’t handle the entire backfield by himself, so having another weapon for depth is something he’s ready for.

“[He’s] explosive, he hits home runs and he did it in college,” Kamara said. “Strong dude, seems smart. I’m excited to see what we could do together. I think, you know, I ain’t into social media, and I don’t do too much watching and stuff. But I think a lot of people be thinking it’s like beef or something when moves like this happen and it’s like, ‘man, I couldn’t be happier.’ One, my boy got paid and, two, like it ain’t nothing but some help in the backfield. That’s the name of the game, shoot. Depth — one person can’t do it by themselves, so, I’m cool with it, man.”

“I haven’t had really a chance too much to talk to him, but [I’m] definitely excited that he got a fleur-de-lis on his helmet and got paid. Now, it’s time to go to work.”

Per SI.com’s Albert Breer, there were “a lot of people” around the league who believed Kamara would reunite with his old coach, Sean Payton, in Denver after Etienne was signed. However, Denver used a fourth-round pick on RB Jonah Coleman, and they now have plenty of backfield options.

Kamara, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Saints back in 2017 out of Tennessee. Kamara was in the final year of his rookie contract when he agreed to a five-year extension worth $77.133 million.

He agreed to a restructured contract last offseason and was set to make a base salary of $10.2 million in 2024 when New Orleans gave Kamara a two-year, $24.5 million extension in October in 2024.

In 2025, Kamara has appeared in 10 games for the Saints and rushed for 460 yards on 131 carries (3.6 YPC) to go along with 33 receptions for 186 yards receiving and one touchdown.

We’ll have more on Kamara as the news is available.