Saints Waived OL Nick Saldiveri With Failed Physical

Per the NFL transaction wire, the Saints waived OL Nick Saldiveri with a failed physical and he reverted to the PUP list.

That means he’ll miss his second straight season due to injury. He was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury last August, ruling him out from the 2025 season.

Saldiveri, 25, was a three-year starter at Old Dominion, earning an honorable mention for All-CUSA honors in 2021 and second-team All-Sun Belt as a senior.

He was selected in the fourth round by the Saints in 2023 and signed a four-year, $4,682,283 rookie contract that includes an $842,283 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $960,571.

During his college career, Saldiveri appeared in 38 games and made 35 starts with 34 at right tackle and once at right guard.

In 2024, Saldiveri appeared in 11 games for the Saints, making six starts.