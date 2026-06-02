Steelers Signing OLB Nick Herbig To $100M Deal

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Steelers and OLB Nick Herbig have agreed to a four-year, $100 million contract on Tuesday.

According to Garafolo, Herbig’s new contract includes $42 million guaranteed.

This is a huge deal for young pass rusher who is coming off a career year for the Steelers.

Herbig, 24, is a former three-year starter at Wisconsin and earned Second Team All-American and First Team All-Big Ten honors as a senior. The Steelers used the No. 132 overall pick in the fourth round on Herbig back in 2023.

Herbig was entering the final year of his four-year, $4,512,920 contract and was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2027. His rookie deal included just $672,920 fully guaranteed.

In 2025, Herbig appeared in 15 games for the Steelers and recorded 30 tackles, 7.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, a recovery, an interception and three pass defenses.