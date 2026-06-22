NFC Notes: Caleb Banks, Colston Loveland, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears TE Colston Loveland said his goal for the season is to eclipse 1,000 yards receiving, but is willing to do whatever the team asks of him.

“That’s what I would like to say,” Loveland said, via Bears Wire. “But like I’ve always said, it’s about what the team needs and what the coaching staff needs. Whatever position I’m put in, I’m going to accept that role and attack that role and do what I’m asked. If that means going over 1,000, if it means going over under 400, as long as we’re winning games and getting the main goal and keeping the main thing the main thing.”

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur said that WR Isaiah Neyor has shown flashes this offseason and he’s excited to see what he will do in training camp.

“I’d say it’s night and day for him,” LaFleur said, via Packers Wire. “He’s really shown a lot of flashes of excellence. He’s another big, long guy that can run. You can never have enough of those guys, especially at that position. I’m excited about what’s to come from training camp for him.”

Vikings

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell said he’s received encouraging feedback from the coaching staff regarding first-round DT Caleb Banks‘ health and recovery.

“The feedback I’m getting from [assistant] coaches … has been phenomenal,” O’Connell said, via Vikings Wire. “As far as his ability to hear information, retain it and apply it. There’s a lot of different ways we can be activating Caleb’s brain and the above-the-neck challenge of learning [defensive coordinator Brian Flores’] intricate system. I’m excited about where he’s at.”