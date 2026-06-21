NFC Notes: Harrison Smith, Brian O’Neill, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Bears WR Kalif Raymond talked about what the team expects of him and his familiarity with HC Ben Johnson’s offense.

“I’m just trying to feed off them,” Raymond said, via Bears Wire. “We have some guys here that can play some football. So, I’m just trying to feed off their juice, their work ethic. We’re watching the way (WR) Rome (Odunze) works at the practice watching the way (WR) Luther (Burden III) runs his routes in practice. (TE) Colston (Loveland) the way he’s toe-tapping, dragging, (RB) Kyle (Monangai), his run after catch even in seven on seven, this dude’s putting on moves. So, I’m just trying to feed off those guys, learn how those guys play and be wherever they need me to be when it’s time for me to do that.”

Lions

Lions OC Drew Petzing talked about rookie QB Luke Altmyer‘s progression and how he’s learning to command a huddle by studying QB Jared Goff.

“I think the emphasis is very similar to what we just talked about with the O-line. How quickly can you pick it up? You’ve got to call the plays, you’ve got to get in and out of the huddle. At the quarterback position, you’re responsible for the 10 other guys. Are they doing what they’re supposed to be doing? Do you know when they’re not and can you correct it before it matters? I think that’s a big part of the process of playing quarterback and something that Jared obviously who’s been in the league for such a long time does at such a high level that you almost start to take it for granted. Some of the young guys have got to get there. To watch him do that is great for Luke. I think he’s really embraced that, and I think that’s been kind of the fun thing to get to work with him. You’re building it from the ground up, because he doesn’t have that foundation right now and so we’re trying to set that foundation. I think he’s embracing that challenge,” Petzing said, via Lions Wire.

Vikings

The Vikings released S Harrison Smith with a post-June 1 designation, but it remains a possibility for him to return. Minnesota HC Kevin O’Connell said they will have conversations about bringing Smith back as training camp approaches.

“Those conversations will take place, respectfully for Harrison, throughout the summer. Then, as we get into training camp, where he’s at. It could be an ongoing thing — how our season goes and how he views it and ultimately what that looks like. But he’s earned the respect of everybody in this building to have that type of dialogue and communication,” O’Connell said, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.

As for OT Brian O’Neill entering the final year of his contract, O’Neill said he still wants to finish his career in Minnesota.

“Five years ago when I went through a similar process, I said, ‘I want to be here and there’s nowhere else I want to be,'” O’Neill said. “That rings more true now than ever. If you’ve been around me long enough, you know how much this place means to me. There is unequivocally nowhere else I’d rather be.”