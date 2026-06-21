Broncos Wrap Up Draft Class, Sign Third-Round DT Tyler Onyedim

Luca Evans reports that the Broncos have officially agreed to terms with third-round DT Tyler Onyedim on Sunday.

This means that the Broncos have now wrapped up their entire 2026 draft class:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 3 66 Tyler Onyedim DT Signed 4 108 Jonah Coleman RB Signed 4 111 Kage Casey T Signed 5 152 Justin Joly TE Signed 7 246 Miles Scott S Signed 7 256 Dallen Bentley TE Signed 7 257 Red Murdock LB Signed

Onyedim, 23, began his college career at Iowa State where he played four seasons. He transferred to Texas A&M for the 2025 season to finish out his collegiate career.

Onyedim was a three-star recruit who went to be a three-year starter for Iowa State and Texas A&M.

For his career, Onyedim appeared in 53 games, making 33 starts and recoreding 139 tackles, 6.5 sacks, a forced fumble, a interception and two pass defenses.