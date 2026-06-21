Broncos Wrap Up Draft Class, Sign Third-Round DT Tyler Onyedim

Luca Evans reports that the Broncos have officially agreed to terms with third-round DT Tyler Onyedim on Sunday.
This means that the Broncos have now wrapped up their entire 2026 draft class:
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|3
|66
|Tyler Onyedim
|DT
|Signed
|4
|108
|Jonah Coleman
|RB
|Signed
|4
|111
|Kage Casey
|T
|Signed
|5
|152
|Justin Joly
|TE
|Signed
|7
|246
|Miles Scott
|S
|Signed
|7
|256
|Dallen Bentley
|TE
|Signed
|7
|257
|Red Murdock
|LB
|Signed
Onyedim, 23, began his college career at Iowa State where he played four seasons. He transferred to Texas A&M for the 2025 season to finish out his collegiate career.
Onyedim was a three-star recruit who went to be a three-year starter for Iowa State and Texas A&M.
For his career, Onyedim appeared in 53 games, making 33 starts and recoreding 139 tackles, 6.5 sacks, a forced fumble, a interception and two pass defenses.
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