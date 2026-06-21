AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Shedeur Sanders, Deshaun Watson, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Browns QB Shedeur Sanders said he isn’t focused on the competition between him and QB Deshaun Watson and said that he’s trying to improve on a daily basis and learn the new scheme.

“I think the way how y’all look at things is different than how we look at things,” Sanders said, via Akron Beacon Journal. “We look at coming to practice every day, being the best player we can be as an individual and as a good teammate. Y’all look at it as like a competition. That’s not really nothing I’m just focused on. I’m focused on developing as a player, like doing everything, getting as comfortable as I can in the offense in the scheme and playing with that confidence I had. So I think that’s all I’m really looking for and trying to improve every day, whether it’s mentally, physically, emotionally, spiritually. I’m just trying to be a better person every day, and wherever that falls into place, it’ll fall into place.”

Watson added that HC Todd Monken has worked with a multitude of different quarterbacks, and his ability to relate to everyone holds merit.

“I think what makes him unique is that he’s worked with so many different guys,” Watson said. “So it’s not just a dual-threat guy or a pocket passer, whatever you want to categorize the quarterback. I think he’s just open to being able to relate to the players. And I think from my experience, when I’ve been around him the last couple of weeks, is that I think being at Georgia, being at the college level, you kind of got to be more player-led because those guys are really looking up to it. But when you get to this level, he can relate to everyone. He can communicate with everyone. He can socialize with everyone, and I think that’s been a plus for this locker room and team, especially the young guys.”