Raiders Signed Third-Round DE Keyron Crawford

According to the Raiders’ social media, they have signed third-round DE Keyron Crawford to his rookie contract.

He’s the latest member of the Raiders’ 10-man draft class to go under contract.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 1 Fernando Mendoza QB 2 38 Treydan Stukes S Signed 3 67 Keyron Crawford DE Signed 3 91 Trey Zuhn III C Signed 4 101 Jermod McCoy CB 4 122 Mike Washington Jr. RB Signed 5 150 Dalton Johnson S Signed 5 175 Hezekiah Masses CB Signed 6 195 Malik Benson WR Signed 7 229 Brandon Cleveland DT Signed

Crawford, 22, was a three-star recruit and the 60th-ranked edge rusher in the 2022 recruiting class out of Memphis, Tennessee. He committed to Arkansas State and stayed there for two years before transferring to Auburn, where he earned third team All-SEC honors in 2025.

The Raiders drafted him with the No. 67 overall pick in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $7.376 million rookie contract that includes a $1.824 million signing bonus.

In his collegiate career, Crawford appeared in 47 games over four seasons at Arkansas State and Auburn. He recorded 116 total tackles, 24 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, one interception, two passes defended, three fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.