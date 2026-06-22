Saints Waive WR Damien Alford From IR

The New Orleans Saints have waived WR Damien Alford from injured reserve, per the NFL’s Official Transaction Wire.

Alford, 25, transferred to Utah in 2024 after spending four years at Syracuse. He went undrafted following the 2025 NFL Draft and signed on with the CFL’s Calgary Stampeders.

From there, Alford signed a futures deal with the Saints this past offseason.

During his college career, Alford appeared in 46 games and recorded 67 receptions for 1,291 yards (19.3 YPC) and seven touchdowns.