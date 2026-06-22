Cardinals Sign Fourth-Round DT Kaleb Proctor

The Arizona Cardinals signed fourth-round DT Kaleb Proctor to his rookie contract, according to Tom Pelissero.

Proctor unfortunately tore his meniscus and could end up missing his entire rookie season.

Here’s where Arizona’s draft class stands so far:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 3 Jeremiyah Love RB Signed 2 34 Chase Bisontis G Signed 3 65 Carson Beck QB 4 104 Kaleb Proctor DT Signed 5 143 Reggie Virgil WR Signed 6 183 Karson Sharar LB Signed 7 217 Jayden Williams T Signed

Proctor, 22, was a no-star recruit and wasn’t ranked in the 2022 recruiting class. He committed to Southeastern Louisiana and remained there for four years. He earned Southland Player of the Year and first-team All-Southland honors in 2025, and was second-team All-Southland in 2024.

The Cardinals selected him with the No. 104 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $5,666,028 rookie contract that includes a $1,286,028 signing bonus.

During his college career, Proctor appeared in 48 games and recorded 134 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, 16 sacks, two pass defenses, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.