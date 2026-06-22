Bills Waive RB Desmond Reid From IR

According to the NFL transaction wire, the Bills have waived RB Desmond Reid from injured reserve.

He was waived with an injury designation recently and had reverted to Buffalo’s IR list. He’s an undrafted rookie who signed with the team after the draft this year and was listed at 5-6 and 174 pounds.

Reid, 21, started his career at Western Carolina and was named conference Freshman of the Year in 2022. He transferred to Pitt after two seasons and spent another two years there.

The Bills signed him as an undrafted free agent following the 2026 NFL Draft.

During his two years at Pitt, Reid rushed 244 times for 1,244 yards (5.1 YPC) and seven touchdowns to go along with 75 catches for 319 yards and another six touchdowns.