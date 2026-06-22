Police Reviewing Assault Allegations Against Geno Smith

Per ESPN’s Rich Cimini, Davie Police in Florida responded to a call at Jets QB Geno Smith‘s home on Sunday. A police spokesperson told Cimini it’s not an active case, as it’s being reviewed before a report can be released.

According to TMZ, police are reviewing potential assault allegations against Smith. A woman named Kristen went on social media on Sunday and posted a video with the following caption:

“Today is the DAY! GENO SMITH beat my ass cause he HATES taking care of his special needs kid and can’t be left alone with him because he’d rather watch s*x online and play Call of Duty.”

Smith was seen in the video posted by the individual saying “She just called the police” to which the woman responded, “Geno just beat my ass, that’s why. You ran outside and attacked me, bitch.”

The woman also shouted more allegations in the video re-posted by TMZ, claiming Smith broke her computer, threw her purse out and stole money out her car. The final clip from TMZ showed Smith standing outside his home speaking with three police officers.

The mother of Smith’s son, Seven, also posted on social media Sunday to deny claims that Smith is a bad parent.

“Geno is and always has been more than capable of taking care of his son,” the woman said, via an Instagram story posted by TMZ. “Let’s kill that narrative. Don’t get on the internet bringing my son into your web of dysfunction.”

According to Cimini, the Jets are not commenting on the situation yet.

Smith, 35, is a former second-round pick of the Jets back in 2013 out of West Virginia. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5.019 million contract before signing a one-year contract worth $2 million with the Giants in 2017.

Smith signed a one-year deal with the Chargers for the 2018 season before joining the Seahawks in 2019. He returned on one-year deals each of the following three seasons before being named the starter in 2022.

He signed a three-year extension with the Seahawks worth $105 million in March of 2023. He just finished the second year of his deal and made a base salary of $12.7 million fully guaranteed.

Smith was in the final year of his deal and set to make a $14.8 million base salary in 2025 when the Seahawks traded him to the Raiders for a third-round pick. He then signed a new two-year, $75 million extension.

In 2025, Smith appeared in 15 games for the Raiders and completed 67.4 percent of his passes for 3,025 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions.

We’ll have more on Smith as the news is available.