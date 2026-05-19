Veteran RB Demetric Felton Announces Retirement

Veteran RB Demetric Felton announced his retirement from the NFL on his Instagram at 27 years old.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demetric Felton (@demetric_felton7)

Felton also announced he’s starting a player development role with the Browns.

Felton, 27, was chosen by the Browns in the sixth round of the 2021 draft out of UCLA.

The Browns released him back in August of 2023 and he caught on with the Bengals practice squad soon after.

His contract expired in January of 2024 and he became an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career.

Felton had a brief stint with the Bears before quickly being waived by the team and claimed by the Colts and then signing on for a second stint with the Bears’ practice squad. Chicago released him, and he caught on with the Commanders before being among their final roster cuts in 2025.

In his career, Felton appeared in 24 games for the Browns and rushed eight times for 20 yards. He also caught 20 passes for 189 yards and two touchdowns.