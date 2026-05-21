AFC Notes: Deshaun Watson, Browns, Ravens, Steelers Position Battles

Browns
- Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Browns QB Deshaun Watson is a “viable option” to start in 2026 for HC Todd Monken. Fowler believes there might be a spot for Watson to start somewhere in 2027 if he’s given a chance and plays well while staying healthy.
- The Browns enter their offseason program with a quarterback battle between Watson and Shedeur Sanders, plus Dillon Gabriel to a lesser extent. ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi and Jeremy Fowler cite a source close to Watson who said the quarterback sitting out last season was the best approach he could’ve taken: “[It was the best thing that could’ve happened to him. He wasn’t rushed back onto the field, and he had time to reflect on how he can get the best out of this year, and he’s excited.”
- ESPN, citing a source with knowledge of the team’s thinking, reports that Cleveland had interest in signing QB Malik Willis as a free agent, but not for the three-year, $67.5 million contract he received from the Dolphins.
- ESPN also cites a source close to Watson who said the quarterback has no ill feelings toward the Browns’ fanbase and understands their frustration. He was booed in his last appearances on the field and there was applause when he tore his Achilles: “He understands why fans are frustrated,” the source said.
- The same source said Watson wouldn’t be opposed to staying in Cleveland past 2026, which is the final year of his contract, assuming things go well this year: “I think he would be open to that.”
- Although ESPN’s source said Watson maintained a stronger relationship with HC Kevin Stefanski than outsiders think, he doesn’t feel Watson fit into Stefanski’s under-center offensive scheme: “The way [Stefanski] wanted him to play didn’t fit his style,” the source said.
- The source thinks Monken’s system is a better match to Watson’s skill set, allowing him to be “reactionary, see things and feel plays developing.”
- One anonymous NFL personnel evaluator also believes Monken can benefit from “low expectations” surrounding Watson in 2026: “This can be a good thing for Monken because he’s got a veteran that he can play with low expectations. If [Watson is] even 80% of what he was, that’s a win. But he just hasn’t played a lot of football and has a long injury history, so it’s hard to truly know what you have.”
- Browns assistant GM/VP of football operations Catherine Hickman and assistant GM/VP of player personnel Glenn Cook participated in the NFL’s coaching and front office accelerator program at the owners’ meetings in Orlando. (Jeremy Fowler)
Ravens
Steelers
- Per Mark Kaboly, Steelers QB Will Howard was second at quarterback on Monday while Mason Rudolph was third in reps. Kaboly adds the order could have changed when practice was closed to the media.
- Steelers HC Mike McCarthy on Howard: “He’s got excellent wiring. He’s more athletic than I realized from afar. He’s done a great job.” (Farabaugh)
- Rudolph, after the return of Rodgers: “I’m here to learn this offense. My plan’s to be here and to be on this team and to help in whatever fashion I can and will.” (Pryor)
- Nick Farabaugh laid out the offensive line unit during the team period open to the media: LT Troy Fautanu, LG Mason McCormick, C Zach Frazier, RG Spencer Anderson, and RT Dylan Cook.
- Fautanu says his true position is “up in the air” and revealed he’s practiced at both right and left tackle: “If they ask me to play left tackle, I’ll be ready.” (Farabaugh)
- There is no expected timetable for the return of OT Broderick Jones, but he expects to play on both the left and right sides upon his return. (Farabaugh)
- He doesn’t think there’s much difference between blocking the frontside or blindside of the QB: “I don’t make a big deal out of it, regardless of the side I’m on. You still have to block the guy in front of you. I don’t see a big difference in blocking from the blindside.” (Farabaugh)
- Fautanu believes he could play guard if needed, but doesn’t want to: “I think I can hang with those guys on the edge.” (Brooke Pryor)
- Steelers WR Michael Pittman Jr. said second-round WR Germie Bernard has “come in the right way” and is already executing at a high level: “He’s been in here for two weeks and it’s like he already knows everything.” (Farabaugh)
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