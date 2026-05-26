Browns Sign CB Tyron Herring

The Cleveland Browns announced they have signed CB Tyron Herring to a contract.

In correspondence, the Browns waived CB DeCarlos Nicholson with an injury designation.

Herring, 25, signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Delaware following the 2025 draft. He was let go after camp and caught on with the Patriots practice squad for a month before returning to Green Bay’s practice squad after being released.

From there, Herring re-signed a futures deal with the Packers after the year but was let go in April.

Herring has yet to appear in an NFL game.