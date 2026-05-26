Texans Signing LB K.C. Ossai

Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports the Texans are signing LB K.C. Ossai to a contract.

Ossai, 23, signed with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of following the 2025 draft. He was let go before the season and caught on with the Dolphins’ practice squad in December.

Miami re-signed Ossai to a futures deal after the season but released him in May.

Ossai has yet to appear in an NFL game.