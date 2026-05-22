Texans LB E.J. Speed Undergoing Surgery On Partially Torn Quad & Tendon

According to Aaron Wilson, Texans LB E.J. Speed suffered a partially torn quadriceps and tendon while training on Friday.

Wilson reports that Speed will undergo surgery next week and is expected back at “some point this season.”

It’s an unfortunate moment for Speed after signing a two-year, $13 million deal back in March. It now looks like he’ll miss some games as a result of the recent injury.

He’s likely a candidate for the injured reserve or physically unable to perform list.

Speed, 30, was selected in the fifth round of the 2019 draft by the Colts. He played out the final year of a four-year, $2.8 million rookie contract he signed with Indianapolis.

He then re-signed with the team on a two-year deal worth $8 million back in 2023 before being let go and winding up in Houston.

In 2025, Speed appeared in 16 games for the Texans and started in nine games. He finished with 62 total tackles and one pass deflection.