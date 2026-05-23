AFC Notes: A.J. Brown, Charvarius Ward, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts CB Charvarius Ward discussed his decision to come back for another season after preparing to retire.

“I’ve just been working on myself, and I didn’t want to finish my career [the way] I finished last season,” Ward said, via ESPN.

Ward lost his 23-month-old daughter, which caused him to suffer mentally and lose his motivation for the game.

“A lot of stuff happened out of my control,” Ward said. “Emotionally, I wasn’t ready. I thought I was going to be ready. So, [having] my family here with me this season — they’re going to be close with me this year, and I think that’s going to help me out a lot. Just being whole. “I tried to tough it out. Mentally and emotionally, I got to the point in training camp where it had got real hard for me. … I had some rough moments in camp. I was having those thoughts, ‘Man, I don’t know if I can do it.’

Ward said he was not prepared to talk about his daughter publicly but now he carries her memory with him.

“It’s kind of been a real sore subject for me,” Ward said. “Ever since it happened, every time I thought about it, I got sad. But now, I think about her. I have a lot of good memories about it. The memories we had together. The man that she made me. She always put a smile on my face. I’m trying to live through her.”

Jaguars

The Eagles continue their offseason with the pressing topic of WR A.J. Brown‘s possible trade. When appearing on the Up & Adams Show, NFL Network’s James Palmer mentioned that the Jaguars could emerge as a partner if WR Brian Thomas Jr. is available.

“There’s been some offers,” Palmer said, via JaguarsWire. “There’s been some talk with the Pats for sure. But if you think Howie Roseman for a second is not going to be calling every other team. And I mean not just taking calls, but making calls to other teams on AJ Brown, I mean, you’re a fool. Like, this is the way he works. He’s going to try to get other teams involved. He’s going to try to see what the best options he can get for himself are. And I think Jacksonville, there’s been like, is Brian Thomas Jr. available? He’s not available. Is he available? I’ve heard both behind closed doors, out in the open.”

Palmer wonders if Travis Hunter appearing more at cornerback will spur Jacksonville into making a “big splash” for a receiver, while pointing out that GM James Gladstone was looking to make “big moves” at the trade deadline during the season.

“Are they gonna make some moves in terms of how that wide receiver room’s built if Travis Hunter’s not going to be playing receiver as much? Like, do you want to go and make a big splash? I’ll say this, James Gladstone down there is like he’s kind of like Les Snead, where you have to have him sit on his hands. He’s always looking to do something big. He’s always looking to try to make a move. And at the (trade) deadline, man, was he trying to make some things happen at the deadline. And I mean big things. They didn’t happen, but he was trying to make some big moves at the deadline. So, I wouldn’t put anything past James Gladstone down there in Jacksonville.”

Texans

Houston added seventh-round LB Aidan Fisher after he was a vital part of the Indiana Hoosiers’ championship in 2026. Texans HC DeMeco Ryans highlighted Fisher’s communication and football IQ as the biggest reasons they wanted to bring him in.

“What I liked about Aiden Fisher, you put on the tape and you instantly see a guy who’s a great communicator,” Ryans said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC. “You see him pointing, talking, directing traffic. That’s something you don’t see a lot in college football.”

“You can see a guy who’s very sharp. He understands the entire defense of how the puzzle fits together. So, a really smart football player, made a ton of plays there in Indiana to lead them to a national championship. I’m excited to add another tough, smart, dependable football player to our team.”

Fisher talked about how playing for a winning culture under Curt Cignetti at Indiana James Madison molded him into the player and teammate he is today.

“The amount of things I’ve learned from coach Cignetti and that entire staff, what I’ve learned from my teammates, it’s changed me for the better,” Fisher said. “Being able to take away different things in football, but in life is more important to me. I’ve learned how to be a better teammate.

“I’ve learned how to be a better leader. And that’s why I’m here today. I’ve been able to try to elevate other people’s games while also improving mine. Unbelievable journey. I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”