AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Shedeur Sanders, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Despite rumors that QB Joe Burrow is growing dissatisfied with the situation in Cincinnati, an AFC executive told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler he doesn’t see a world in which they would ever entertain moving the star quarterback.

“I just don’t see them ever moving him,” the executive said. “I think all of the posturing on his end was to make sure they were doing what they could to make the team better around him. He’s still too young and too good for them to move on.”

Another AFC scout told Fowler a good year will quiet the noise, but even with a bad year, he doesn’t think there’s any validity to the rumors.

“If the Bengals have a good season, that will quiet the noise around Burrow,” an AFC scout said. “But even if they don’t, I think the talk is just noise.”

Browns

Former NFL CB Deion Sanders spoke about the journey his son, Shedeur Sanders, made to become the Browns’ starting quarterback as a rookie after the Browns selected him in the fifth round of the draft.

Sanders also says he plans to meet with new Browns HC Todd Monken to discuss his son.

“I want to meet him because I think it’s vital that as a coach, not the dad, I can tell him a few things about (Shedeur), how to get him going,” Sanders said during a live appearance on “The Barbershop”. “That wasn’t asked of me a year ago. I don’t understand it. Even a guy like Travis Hunter being drafted to Jacksonville, and I’ve had him for the last three (years), don’t you think you would want to talk to me to ask me what gets him going and what backs him off? You would want to know that. So, I anticipate, and I can’t wait to have that conversation with coach Monken.”

“When he takes off his shirt, I see the scars on his back that he’s been through hell, but he’s made it through hell,” Deion Sanders said of Shedeur’s first season. “He kept going, and he matured, not like he was a child, but he matured spiritually.”

Monken said Sanders has “come miles” from where he started in terms of going through his progressions and operating the offense. (Cabot)

Ravens

Ravens HC Jesse Minter has implemented competition every chance he can throughout OTAs in order to create team building and culture. Specifically, Minter has installed what he calls “be at your best when your best is required” periods where he has different parts of the roster compete in some way with something at stake. For instance, in one recent practice the offensive and defensive lines competed to see who could throw a medicine ball the furthest, with the losing side running sprints. It’s not hard to see how Minter’s goal is to try and help the Ravens become more clutch in late-game situations.

“Right now, you can’t really do the football competition, and so I thought it would be something different, something fun,” Minter said, via the team’s website. “I try to get guys to not know what’s about to happen and answer the bell when their number’s called, and it’s as simple as that. That’s really all we’re trying to get done with that and make it fun, have the guys pull for each other. I love the energy there. It was a clean sweep by the offense today.” Minter added that the team is trying to avoid one-on-one competition during team drills. “You really get a chance to kind of take what we’ve been learning, put it out into action, get some real reps, really compete against yourself, really compete against the standard that you’re trying to create for yourself on a consistent basis – that’s the main thing,” Minter said.