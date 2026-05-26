AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Quinshon Judkins, Aaron Rodgers, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals QB Joe Burrow was asked if he has his sights set on the franchise record for career touchdown passes.

“I’m pretty close to the Bengals franchise touchdown record. I’m like 50 or something away, so that would be nice to break this year,” Burrow said, via Pro Football Talk.

Browns

Browns RB Quinshon Judkins was close to a full participant at the team’s OTA sessions in May after a season-ending ankle injury in his rookie year. Cleveland HC Todd Monken thinks the second-year back looked good in his return to the field and praised his competitive nature.

“Quinshon looked pretty good to me,” Monken said, via Zac Jackson of The Athletic. “Obviously, there’s been a couple of days that he gets a little sore, which is normal, but no one works harder. And you talk about a competitive spirit, and we don’t even get to see him run (in spring practices). I think his rare trait is that he’s a bull — he refuses to go down, and we don’t even get to see that here. So, I’m excited.”

Steelers

The Steelers signed QB Aaron Rodgers to a contract that includes up to $2.5 million in playoff incentives tied to him playing at least 75% of the team’s regular-season snaps.

to a contract that includes up to $2.5 million in playoff incentives tied to him playing at least 75% of the team’s regular-season snaps. Rodgers can earn $625,000 for a Wild Card win, $625,000 for a Divisional Round win, $625,000 for an AFC Championship win, and $625,000 for a Super Bowl win. (Schultz)