Lamar Jackson On Fully-Guaranteed Contract: We’re Going To Leave That In 2022

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson has been in attendance for the entirety of the team’s offseason program thus far despite ongoing extension negotiations.

During his last contract negotiations, Jackson wanted a fully guaranteed deal before agreeing to a five-year, $260 million deal with $135 fully guaranteed at signing.

Jackson made it clear his past desires have nothing to do with current negotiations and absolutely plans to remain in Baltimore.

“What year was that? 2022? That conversation is in 2022,” Jackson said, via the team’s website. “This is 2026. We [are] going to leave that conversation in 2022. We’re going to leave it in 2022.”

The Ravens were open about their desire to get Jackson signed to a long-term deal before free agency this past March, but a deal didn’t end up coming together.

Instead, Baltimore restructured Jackson’s contract to reduce his 2026 cap hit, but his 2027 cap hit is projected to be nearly $85 million.

Jackson told reporters this week that the lack of a deal this year doesn’t mean that he’s looking for a way out and that he wants to remain with the Ravens.

“Absolutely. I love the Ravens. I love this organization. I love this city. This is the team that drafted me, so [this city has] a lot of love for me – I believe – and I have a lot of love for the city and this team, as well. So, like I told you, the restructure is done, and I’m cool with that, but I love Baltimore. Everybody should know that by now.”

Jackson, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Ravens back in 2018. He played out the fourth year of his four-year, $9,471,652 contract that included a $5,968,472 signing bonus.

The Ravens picked up Jackson’s fifth-year option, which cost them $23 million, fully guaranteed for the 2022 season. He was due to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when the Ravens used the non-exclusive franchise tag at a cost of $32.3 million, fully guaranteed.

Baltimore later signed Jackson to a five-year, $260 million extension. He’s due base salaries of $20.25 million, $51.25 million, and $51.25 million in the final three years of the deal.

In 2025, Jackson appeared in 13 games for the Ravens and threw for 2,549 yards, 21 touchdowns, and seven interceptions while completing 63.6 percent of his passes. He also rushed 67 times for 349 yards and two touchdowns.

We will have more on Jackson as it becomes available.